Defence ministry approves procurement proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday cleared proposals to procure weapons and military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore, including Nag missiles, amphibious warfare ships and electronic intelligence and surveillance systems, to boost the combat capabilities of the military.

The procurement proposals were cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

It is the second major decision on procurement following Operation Sindoor. Procurement projects worth Rs 67,000 crore were approved on August 5.

The DAC approved various proposals amounting to a total cost of about Rs 79,000 crore, the defence ministry said.

For the Indian Navy, approval was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30-mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced LightWeight Torpedoes (ALWTs), the Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76-mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The procurement of LPDs will help the Navy undertake amphibious operations along with the Army and the Air Force, the ministry said. LPDs are amphibious warfare ships that are used to transport heavy equipment and land troops.