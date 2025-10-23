Delhi court upholds civil judge order dismissing plea seeking declaration of Ayodhya verdict as void

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed a plea challenging a civil judge's order that had rejected a suit seeking that the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya case be declared "null and void."

The district court was hearing the revision plea filed by Advocate Mehmood Pracha against the April 2025 order of a civil court, which had dismissed his suit with costs of Rs 1 lakh.

Underlining that seeking guidance from the Almighty cannot be berated as a fraudulent act to gain an unfair advantage, either in law or in any religion, District Judge Dharmender Rana imposed an additional Rs 5 lakh fine "to effectively check the menace of frivolous and luxurious litigation."

Noting the facts of the case, the court said Pracha had claimed that during a public address in Pune, former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, had admitted that the October 2019 judgment in the Ayodhya case "was in terms of the solution provided to him by Bhagwan Shri Ram Lala Virajman."

Accordingly, it said that Pracha filed a suit seeking a declaration of the verdict as void, besides seeking fresh adjudication.

The court noted that against the civil judge's order dismissing his plea, Pracha had filed the present appeal.

In an order dated October 18, Judge Rana dismissed the appeal with an additional cost of Rs 5 lakh, saying, "Evidently, the cost imposed by the trial court (civil court) has failed to achieve the intended goal of deterrent effect."

"Therefore, I am of the considered opinion that to effectively check the menace of frivolous and luxurious litigation, the cost amount needs to be suitably enhanced to fetch the desired results.