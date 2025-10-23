Dynasties, women emerge as key forces in high-stakes J&K bypolls

SRINAGAR: Dynastic influence and women’s political leadership are at the forefront of the high-stakes Jammu and Kashmir Assembly bypolls, with three members of prominent Aga Shia dynasties contesting in Budgam and a direct face-off between women candidates of the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Nagrota constituency.

In the Budgam Assembly seat, which has a mixed Shia-Sunni demographic and was vacated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah retained the Ganderbal seat, 20 candidates have filed their nominations.

Three candidates from influential Aga Shia families — NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood, a veteran politician and former MLA; PDP’s Aga Muntazir Mehdi; and BJP’s Aga Syed Mohsin Mosvi — are the main contenders. The NC and PDP candidates are related, with Aga Muntazir being the nephew of Aga Mehmood.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, PDP’s Aga Muntazir Mehdi secured 17,525 votes, while Omar Abdullah won the seat with 35,804 votes.

Another influential figure in Budgam politics, Aga Ruhullah, a sitting NC MP and a prominent Shia leader, has chosen to remain on the sidelines.

Ruhullah has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Omar government’s “soft” stance towards the Centre and its alleged failure to push for the restoration of Article 370 and equitable job reservations.

Ruhullah, who has been sidelined by the party due to his criticism of government policies, has refused to campaign for the NC candidate. His absence poses a significant challenge to the ruling party, particularly due to his growing support among the youth. Party insiders reportedly fear that his tacit backing of rival candidates could alter the outcome against the NC.