Four wanted Bihar criminals killed in encounter in Rohini

NEW DELHI: A shootout has taken place at Rohini between four wanted criminals in multiple murder cases in Bihar and a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police.

The injured criminals were immediately shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them dead early in the morning, police stated.

The gangsters have been identified as Ranjan Pathak, Bimlesh Mahto, Manish Pathak, and Aman Thakur—all residents of Bihar and wanted in several heinous crimes, including multiple murders and extortion.

Preliminary information suggests that Ranjan Pathak was the gang’s kingpin, operating an organised criminal network across parts of Bihar and adjoining states.

The accused were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on their arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjeev Yadav said that input was received from the Bihar Police regarding the movement of the criminals in Delhi.

A joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Bihar Police was constituted. The criminals were wanted in several cases involving murder, armed assault, and illegal possession of weapons. Based on surveillance and technical inputs, the accused were tracked moving towards Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini, the DCP said.