Four wanted Bihar gangsters killed in police encounter in Delhi's Rohini

NEW DELHI: Four wanted criminals from Bihar, who were allegedly involved in multiple cases of extortion-cum-murder, were killed in a shootout with a joint team of Delhi Police and Bihar Police in Rohini in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21), all residents of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, were part of the 'Sigma Gang', Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Surender Kumar, said at a press conference.

Ranjan Pathak, the kingpin of the gang, carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest, and was reportedly wanted in eight criminal cases.

Describing Ranjan as a "dreaded" criminal, police said he was involved in five cases in the last three months, including four for extortion-cum-murder. In the most recent case on October 13, he demanded extortion money from a man and threatened to kill him if he didn't pay.

The call was made after the model code of conduct came into place for next month's Bihar elections on October 6, the officer said.