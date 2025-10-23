Guru Charan Yatra commences from Gurdwara Moti Bagh in Delhi

CHANDIGARH: The Guru Charan Yatra (Nagar Kirtan) commenced today from Gurdwara Moti Bagh in Delhi, marking the beginning of a historic spiritual journey as the holy footwear, ‘Jore Sahib’, of Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Sahib Kaur is taken to Takht Patna Sahib in Bihar. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh joined the congregation as devotees gathered in large numbers to witness this auspicious event.

The sacred relics have remained in the custodianship of the family of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for nearly 300 years. On Wednesday, Puri’s family formally handed over their care and custody to the Sikh community. The holy footwear was then entrusted to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and placed at Gurdwara Moti Bagh for devotees to offer prayers. Puri personally carried the Jore Sahib to the gurdwara, where a special Kirtan Samagam was held, allowing devotees to have darshan of the relics.

The Jore Sahib, comprising two pieces of footwear—one measuring 11 inches by 3.5 inches, believed to belong to Guru Gobind Singh, and the other 9 inches by 3 inches, belonging to Mata Sahib Kaur—will now travel on a 10-day yatra spanning about 1,500 kilometers. The procession will pass through various cities before culminating at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, on November 1. Once the pilgrimage concludes, the relics will be permanently enshrined at Patna Sahib for devotees to offer obeisance.

Announcing the handover, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “The relics of the tenth Sikh Guru will be taken to Patna in the Guru Charan Yatra (Nagar Kirtan) and will be permanently placed at the birthplace of Dasam Pita in Takht Sri Patna Sahib, where the devout will be able to pay their obeisance and perform darshan.”

A special committee of Sikh leaders and influencers had earlier convened to decide on the final resting place for the revered relics. The panel unanimously voted for Patna Sahib, recognizing its deep spiritual significance in Sikh history.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, saying, “May Guru Charan Yatra deepen our connection with the noble ideals of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.” Devotees across the country have expressed devotion and reverence as the sacred procession embarks on its journey to the holy city of Patna.