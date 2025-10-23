Haryana DGP conducts night patrol, instructs senior police officers to assess efficiency

CHANDIGARH: The newly appointed Haryana Director General of Police O P Singh conducted a night patrol on Wednesday night along the Panchkula-Yamunanagar Road to assess police presence and operational efficiency.

Singh took to social media platform X to notify Haryana Police that he will be conducting the night patrol and invited inputs regarding the presence, work status, and issues faced by the police personnel in charge of emergency response vehicles, police posts, police stations, and inter-state and inter-district checkpoints.

At the Saha police station, Singh spoke to the Station House Officer (SHO) for little more than an hour. It was decided that district officers must remain uniformed and armed.

The SPs were directed to conduct daily discussions with in-charges of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and SHOs via group chats to identify potential criminals likely to commit serious offenses within a week.

A 'man-to-man marking' strategy was proposed to disrupt criminal operations and enhance arrests; to capture one suspect, dedicated teams of four to five officers were to be formed.

Singh also urged SPs to lead as the face of law enforcement, leveraging media to inform the public about anti-crime initiatives.

"These steps signal a robust push towards capacity-building and crime prevention across the state," he said.