Haryana may seek CBI probe into death of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s son

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Government is likely to recommend the probe in the death case of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s son, Aqil Akhtar, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Sources in the police said that one of the reasons for recommending the case to CBI is interstate jurisdiction.
Earlier, on October 20, the Haryana Police had booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, ex-minister Razia Sultana, for allegedly killing their son Aqil Akhtar. Akhtar’s wife and sister are also accused in the case. Shamshuddin's complaint alleges that in the video, Akhtar had levelled serious charges against his family. The complainant has told police that he knows the family quite well.
Meanwhile, Mustafa had said that his son had been a drug addict for the last 18 years and he had even suggested that he might have died due to a drug overdose. “He often became violent due to his illness. The family had endured this mental suffering for years as his condition had worsened to the point where he did not understand what he was saying or doing,” he had added.
Regarding Akhtar’s video, he had commented that his son had posted it on social media on August 27 and deleted it two hours later. But some people downloaded it and were now “misusing it to malign the family”.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Panchkula Police probing the death case said that the cause of the fatality is yet to be ascertained and the viscera will now be sent for a chemical examination.
Assistant Commissioner of Police of Panchkula, and SIT in-charge Vikram Nehra said, “The post-mortem report has been received. Now, we will send the viscera for a chemical examination. Once that report comes, the cause of the death will be known.”
“His medical history will throw light on whether he was suffering from a mental illness or not, and if he was, what kind of treatment was he subjected to and by whom. This is also a matter of investigation. We have begun investigations and his family members and those who were in touch with him will be called for the probe," he added.
Nehra said a video purportedly shot by the deceased will also be examined by forensic experts. “At the moment, we are focusing on the reason behind his death. Devices and documents related to the deceased will be examined and if we get any evidence based on that, we will take action,” he said.