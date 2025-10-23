Haryana may seek CBI probe into death of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s son

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Government is likely to recommend the probe in the death case of former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa’s son, Aqil Akhtar, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sources in the police said that one of the reasons for recommending the case to CBI is interstate jurisdiction.

Earlier, on October 20, the Haryana Police had booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa and his wife, ex-minister Razia Sultana, for allegedly killing their son Aqil Akhtar. Akhtar’s wife and sister are also accused in the case. Shamshuddin's complaint alleges that in the video, Akhtar had levelled serious charges against his family. The complainant has told police that he knows the family quite well.

Meanwhile, Mustafa had said that his son had been a drug addict for the last 18 years and he had even suggested that he might have died due to a drug overdose. “He often became violent due to his illness. The family had endured this mental suffering for years as his condition had worsened to the point where he did not understand what he was saying or doing,” he had added.

Regarding Akhtar’s video, he had commented that his son had posted it on social media on August 27 and deleted it two hours later. But some people downloaded it and were now “misusing it to malign the family”.