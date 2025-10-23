Heated debate between NC, BJP in J&K Assembly during obituary reference to Satya Pal Malik

The first day of the autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed a heated debate during obituary references as a legislator of the ruling National Conference (NC) described the role of former governor late Satya Pal Malik in the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 as controversial.

Speaking on Malik -- the 10th and last governor of the erstwhile state of J&K who passed away in August this year -- NC MLA Bashir Veeri said his role in the abrogation of Article 370 was controversial. Irked by the statement, BJP member Sham Lal Sharma demanded that the remarks be expunged.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather refused to expunge the NC MLA's remarks but asked him to respect the deceased.

At the conclusion of the obituary references, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Malik must have acted with the belief that he was doing good.

"None of us is an angel sent by God. We have also made mistakes," he said.

The CM noted that Malik had held the positions of MLA, MP, union minister, and then governor.

"When history will be written, everyone will be mentioned. We would like to believe that he did whatever he did with the intention of doing good," Abdullah added.

Congress legislative party leader G A Mir called Malik a good leader, who was "outspoken" and "popular."

"He might have benefitted from it (Article 370 abrogation), but he suffered as well. We saw how he had to struggle in his last days to put the truth before the people," Mir said.