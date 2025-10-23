In 2025, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 321 kg of gold worth Rs 406 crore, 65 cases registered

NEW DELHI: Exposing increasingly sophisticated smuggling operations that span continents, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intercepted and seized around 321 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 406.35 crore between January and October this year.

The seizures and interception data -- 65 cases -- show a disturbing picture of an organised syndicate gang that operates with military precision.

The well–funded internationally coordinated syndicates have adapted rapidly to the country’s enforcement agencies' measures.

In fact, the Director General of DRI, Abhai Kumar Srivastav, has written to the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Praveen Sood in April this year to unravel the entire gold smuggling nexus as it involves a coordinated international crime syndicate and a few government officials.

Intelligence agencies have stated that for every kilogramme intercepted, three to five kilogrammes successfully enter India.

On analysis of seizure and interception data of DRI done by TNIE, there were distinct patterns in both air and land-based smuggling operations this year.

It has been found that there are four major air routes and three major land routes.

The air smuggling network operates primarily through four major routes: the Dubai-Mumbai corridor; the Bangkok-Ahmedabad route; the Bangkok-Kolkata channel; and the broader Middle East triangle that encompasses Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Riyadh, with gold entering through multiple airports, including Ahmedabad, Calicut, and Jaipur.

There are three major land-based smuggling routes: the Myanmar-northeast corridor, the Nepal-Bihar corridor, and the Bangladesh and the five bordering Indian states corridor.

The highest volume of seizures, with over 18 incidents, makes the Dubai-Mumbai corridor the single largest channel used by the organised crime syndicate. This route has seen 40 percent of seizures.