Indian-origin truck driver arrested after DUI crash in California that killed three

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin truck driver, 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested after a deadly collision in Ontario, California, leaving three people dead and four injured.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Singh was driving a speeding semi-truck and failed to apply the brakes before crashing into slow-moving traffic stuck in congestion on Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County.

The dashcam footage showed the same.

Also, the toxicology tests confirmed that Singh was under the influence of a substance at the time of the crash. Sources alleged that Singh reportedly immigrated to the US illegally in 2022.

The Department of Homeland Security said that he was not a lawful immigrant and that ICE has lodged a detainer following his arrest.

Singh now faces multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.