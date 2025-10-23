Indian-origin truck driver arrested after DUI crash in California that killed three

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin truck driver, 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested after a deadly collision in Ontario, California, leaving three people dead and four injured.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Singh was driving a speeding semi-truck and failed to apply the brakes before crashing into slow-moving traffic stuck in congestion on Interstate 10 in San Bernardino County.
The dashcam footage showed the same.
Also, the toxicology tests confirmed that Singh was under the influence of a substance at the time of the crash. Sources alleged that Singh reportedly immigrated to the US illegally in 2022.
The Department of Homeland Security said that he was not a lawful immigrant and that ICE has lodged a detainer following his arrest.
Singh now faces multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
Singh has now been sent to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is reportedly awaiting charges for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at Rancho Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.
The victims of the crash have not yet been publicly identified.
The officials of the California Highway Patrol told a local media house that it remains under investigation whether Singh possessed a valid commercial driver's license at the time of the crash.
In August this year another Indian national, Harjinder Singh, who entered the US illegally in 2018 and obtained a California commercial license, was charged in Florida for a crash that also killed three people.
This latest incident comes amid growing scrutiny of commercial driver licensing standards for non-US citizens.