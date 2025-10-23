India’s forest areas has improved, says UN report

India has reached a significant milestone in global environmental conservation, moving up to the 9th position in total forest area worldwide, according to the Global Forest Resources Assessment (GFRA) 2025, released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Bali.

The report reveals that India accounts for 2% of the world’s forest areas, with a total of 72.74 million hectares, placing it just behind Indonesia. In the 2015 assessment, India was ranked 10th. The growth in India’s forest cover is largely driven by the plantation of species such as bamboo and rubber.

Russia, Brazil, and Canada remain the top three countries with the largest forest areas globally. However, the annual rate of forest cover loss has increased globally. Between 2000 and 2015, forest loss averaged 3.68 million hectares per year, which has now risen to 4.12 million hectares due to reduction in net forest gains in China, Canada, and the United States.

India has also achieved the third rank in the list of countries for annual net gain in forest area, with an annual increase of 191,000 hectares between 2015 and 2025.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change stated that this net gain underscores India’s commitment to sustainable forest management and ecological balance. The top two countries for annual net gain are China and the Russian Federation.