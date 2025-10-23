Jharkhand bypoll: Candidate, party chief get legal notice for sitting on top of SUV during campaign

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has been served a legal notice for violating election rules after party chief Jairam Mahato and candidate Ramdas Murmu were seen sitting on top of a Scorpio vehicle while interacting with voters during their campaign for the Ghatshila bypoll.
The notice was served after the video of Mahato, the JLKM MLA from Dumri, and Murmu went viral on social media. Mahato and Murmu allegedly violated election rules by sitting on top of the vehicle while interacting with voters.
According to the Election Commission guidelines, standing or sitting atop vehicles during campaigning is prohibited, as it poses risks to public safety and may disrupt law and order.
East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, who is also the District Election Officer, has issued a directive to the political party or candidate to provide a clear explanation within 24 hours. If the party fails to respond satisfactorily in this regard, legal action will be taken against it as per the law.
Satyarthy, through his social media post, informed that legal action will be taken if the rules were violated.
“The Returning Officer has directed the concerned political party/candidate to submit an explanation within 24 hours regarding campaigning while sitting/standing atop a four-wheeled vehicle during rallies/processions held in the Ghatsila constituency. Legal action will be ensured,” posted the Deputy Commissioner on X.
The Ghatshila Sub-divisional Magistrate also asserted that a notice has been issued to the party and the candidate asking for a reply within 24 hours. He also informed that a reply has been received from the party and they will assess it after getting a reply from the flying squad team and video viewing team which were present on the spot.
“Afte corroborating all the facts in this regard, further action will be taken,” said the SDM.
The Ghatshila Assembly constituency in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district will witness a three-cornered contest in the bypoll next month between the JLKM, BJP and ruling JMM.
The JLKM reposed faith in Ramdas Murmu, who had finished third in the 2024 Assembly poll from the same seat, bagging only 8092 votes, as its candidate. The BJP-led NDA nominated Babulal Soren, the son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, while Somesh Soren, son of late minister Ramdas Soren, is in the fray as the JMM candidate.
The bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 11 along with the Bihar Assembly elections. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. A total of 14 candidates are in the fray.