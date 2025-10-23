Jharkhand bypoll: Candidate, party chief get legal notice for sitting on top of SUV during campaign

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has been served a legal notice for violating election rules after party chief Jairam Mahato and candidate Ramdas Murmu were seen sitting on top of a Scorpio vehicle while interacting with voters during their campaign for the Ghatshila bypoll.

The notice was served after the video of Mahato, the JLKM MLA from Dumri, and Murmu went viral on social media. Mahato and Murmu allegedly violated election rules by sitting on top of the vehicle while interacting with voters.

According to the Election Commission guidelines, standing or sitting atop vehicles during campaigning is prohibited, as it poses risks to public safety and may disrupt law and order.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, who is also the District Election Officer, has issued a directive to the political party or candidate to provide a clear explanation within 24 hours. If the party fails to respond satisfactorily in this regard, legal action will be taken against it as per the law.

Satyarthy, through his social media post, informed that legal action will be taken if the rules were violated.