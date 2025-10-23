Kedarnath portals close for winter, marking end of record pilgrimage year

KEDARNATH: The sacred portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham, the eleventh Jyotirlinga, were ceremoniously closed for the winter season on Thursday at 8:30 AM, amid devotional tunes from an Army band and chants of "Jai Baba Kedar."

Over 10,000 devotees gathered in the chilling weather to witness the closing ceremony, which marked the end of a successful pilgrimage season. The ancient temple had been decorated with fresh flowers for the occasion.

The Panchmukhi Utsav Doli of Baba Kedar began its journey to its winter abode in Rampur, accompanied by the Army band and celebratory cheers. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally oversaw the Doli’s departure for its first halt.

Before the closure, pilgrims had a final opportunity to view the Akhand Jyoti inside the sanctum. The formal rituals began in the early hours, with Chief Priest Bagesh Ling, other Acharyas, Hemant Dwivedi (President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee), district officials, and local priests entering the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) through the eastern gate to perform the Samadhi Puja.

Following the Yagya-Havan and Samadhi Puja, Priest Bagesh Ling covered the Swayambhu Shivling (self-manifest idol) with a protective layer of local flora, including Kumja, Bukla, ash, dried Brahma Kamal, and leaves. The sanctum was then sealed with a final declaration of "Jai Baba Kedar."

Chief Minister Dhami addressed devotees virtually, highlighting developments at Kedarpuri. “In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the grand Kedarpuri has been constructed. This year, a record 50 lakh pilgrims visited the Chardham Yatra. Even as the doors close, we will continue to promote winter pilgrimage activities,” he said.

BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi confirmed the record numbers for the Kedarnath leg. “Until today, 1,768,795 pilgrims had visited Kedarnath, surpassing last year’s count of 1,652,076 by over 1.25 lakh devotees. Apart from the recent natural disaster, the yatra this season was smooth and safe,” he said.