Manipur: Back in Somdal after 61 years, Muivah reiterates stand on Naga sovereignty

GUWAHATI: After a gruelling Wednesday of travel and public events, NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah (91) spends time with his family, clan and tribe to make up for a 61-year absence from his birthplace Somdal in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

However, six days are all that he will get this time around to soak in the beauty of Somdal and the warmth of his people before he leaves for Senapati in the state on October 29 to attend an event and then fly to Dimapur in Nagaland the same day.

Muivah stays at the Gethsemane Prayer Centre. “Uncle is taking rest today after a day of hectic travel and activities,” a local told TNIE.

In a video, the nonagenarian can be seen taking a stroll, surrounded by some others.

He had two back-to-back public events at Ukhrul and Somdal on Wednesday. A large number of Nagas from different parts of Manipur had turned up at Ukhrul to be a part of history.