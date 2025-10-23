Manipur: Back in Somdal after 61 years, Muivah reiterates stand on Naga sovereignty

GUWAHATI: After a gruelling Wednesday of travel and public events, NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah (91) spends time with his family, clan and tribe to make up for a 61-year absence from his birthplace Somdal in Ukhrul district of Manipur.
However, six days are all that he will get this time around to soak in the beauty of Somdal and the warmth of his people before he leaves for Senapati in the state on October 29 to attend an event and then fly to Dimapur in Nagaland the same day.
Muivah stays at the Gethsemane Prayer Centre. “Uncle is taking rest today after a day of hectic travel and activities,” a local told TNIE.
In a video, the nonagenarian can be seen taking a stroll, surrounded by some others.
He had two back-to-back public events at Ukhrul and Somdal on Wednesday. A large number of Nagas from different parts of Manipur had turned up at Ukhrul to be a part of history.
Muivah is the fourth of five siblings. The eldest sister and two elder brothers are no more. He met his only surviving brother and some relatives after a chopper took him to Somdal from Ukhrul on Wednesday.
He could not visit the quaint village since leaving it in 1964 to join the Naga revolutionary movement. He had made an attempt in 2010 with the Centre’s approval – 13 years after NSCN-IM signed a ceasefire agreement – but the then Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government in Manipur thwarted it, ostensibly because the outfit was viewed a threat to Manipur’s territorial integrity. The NSCN-IM envisaged a greater Naga homeland through the integration of the Naga areas of the Northeast.
When a frail-looking Muivah arrived in Manipur on Wednesday, the visit was not opposed by other communities. After all, issues and the political situations have since changed.
Meanwhile, his Ukhrul speech was read out by NSCN-IM leader VS Atem. Muivah recalled that his revolutionary journey began six decades ago in Ukhrul.
“I thank the Lord God Almighty for preserving me and making it possible for me to return to my birthplace, Somdal. But many people who I knew and who loved me are missing. Generation comes and goes, but nation stays,” he had stated.
He mentioned that the “historic national decision” for a “sovereign Nagalim” had been defended and consolidated from the battlefield to the negotiating table.
“We have not surrendered the free existence and sovereignty of Nagalim, and we shall defend the sovereign national decisions of Nagalim to the last, come what may,” Muivah declared.
He made it clear that the NSCN-IM would not compromise on the twin issues of Naga national flag and Naga national constitution. “…the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement (signed with Centre in 2015) have recognised and acknowledged the Naga national flag and the Naga national constitution,” he said.