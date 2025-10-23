NC, Congress MLAs stage protest demanding release of detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under PSA

SRINAGAR: The nine-day autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly began on Thursday with legislators from the ruling National Conference (NC) and Congress staging a protest demanding the release of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik, who has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and lodged in Kathua jail.

The NC and Congress MLAs held a demonstration in the Assembly complex before the proceedings commenced, carrying placards reading, “Don’t silence democracy – Free MLA Mehraj Malik” and “Free Mehraj Malik”.

“Mehraj Malik is an MLA and has been elected by the people of Doda. We appeal and demand that Mehraj Malik be released as soon as possible,” senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq told reporters.

He said he believes that an elected representative of the people should never be arrested.

“We held a silent protest for the release of Mehraj Malik. He should be released so that he represents the aspirations of people of his constituency in the Assembly. The Doda people deserve that their representative should speak in the Assembly,” Sadiq said. “We very strongly demand Mehraj Malik’s release.”

The AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, was allegedly arrested and booked under the PSA in September following a verbal altercation with Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, over the shifting of a primary health centre.

Malik had used abusive language against the DC, after which he was detained under the PSA, which allows detention for up to two years without charge or trial.

The AAP has challenged his detention in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and has also launched a signature campaign to press for his release.