PDP to vote for National Conference in Rajya Sabha polls: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: A day before the Rajya Sabha polls for four vacant seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that the party would vote for the National Conference.

Talking to reporters, Mehboboa said NC president Farooq Abdullah had spoken to her on the phone a few days back and sought “our votes for RS polls”.

The polling for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in J&K would be held on Friday.

88 MLAs of J&K Assembly would cast their votes to elect the four members to the Rajya Sabha.“I had told him (Abdullah) that we will support NC on the condition that the party helps in the passage of our Land Resolution (also known Anti-Bulldozer) Bill in the Assembly,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP’s Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, 2025, aims to protect long-standing occupants from forcible evictions and grant legal ownership to those in continuous possession over decades.

The PDP chief said the hotel owners, whose lease period has expired, are also vulnerable, as it is being said that the leases will be ended and the properties will be re-auctioned.

She said the party's second bill on regularisation of daily wagers should also be introduced and passed in the Assembly, and the NC should help in its passage.