Senior IPS Officer facing sexual harassment probe in Chhattisgarh, PHQ orders probe

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters (PHQ) has ordered an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against senior IPS officer Ratanlal Dangi, following a complaint filed by the wife of a police sub-inspector who accused him of harassment spanning seven years.

A two-member committee comprising IPS officer Anand Chhabra (2001 batch) and DIG Milna Kurre has been constituted to probe the charges. According to the complaint, the woman has submitted digital evidence claiming that Dangi, who has served as the police chief of Korba district and as inspector general in Sarguja and Bilaspur divisions, repeatedly harassed her and called her to his residence in the absence of his wife. She alleged that her interactions with Dangi began in 2017 through social media, continued via video calls in which she gave him yoga lessons, and persisted even as he was transferred between postings.

In his response, Dangi wrote to the state police chief denying the allegations. He claimed that the woman, in collusion with others, had blackmailed and mentally tortured him while threatening self-harm to exert pressure.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said strict action would be taken if the allegations were proven, regardless of the accused’s rank or position. The PHQ confirmed receiving complaints from both sides and stated that further steps will be taken based on the committee’s findings in accordance with established procedures. The investigation remains ongoing.