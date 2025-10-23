Two injured as villagers in MP's Panna attacked cops while arresting accused in culpable homicide case

PANNA: Two policemen were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district when villagers attacked cops who went to nab a man wanted in a culpable homicide case, an official said on Thursday. The villagers pelted stones and attacked cops with sharp weapons, the official said.

On Wednesday evening, the villagers, including relatives of the accused, snatched two guns from the policemen during the attack, he said. The guns were later recovered, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bandana Singh Chouhan told reporters that a team from the Brajpur police station had gone to Dharampur to arrest Pancham Singh Yadav, who has been booked under BNS section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The ASP added that the culpable homicide accused Yadav has a criminal background and faces several cases in different police stations.

"When the police team was returning after arresting him, the accused's family members, relatives, and some villagers pelted stones and then attacked them with sharp weapons.

Brajpur police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Bhadoria and constable Ram Niranjan Das were injured in the attack," the official said. The official said both policemen were sent to Satna for treatment.

On receiving information about the attack, Panna Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu arrived at the scene with heavy police force and brought the situation under control, Chouhan said.