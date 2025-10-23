Udaipur hospital baby swap sparks outrage; families demand DNA test, hospital forms inquiry committee

JAIPUR: A shocking case of a baby swap by nursing staff has come to light in Udaipur's government maternity hospital, raising serious questions about hospital procedures and societal attitudes toward gender.

Anita Rawat, a resident of Miranagar, Udaipur, and Rameshwari Soni, a resident of Chittorgarh, gave birth to two babies, a boy and a girl, on Wednesday in the same hospital. However, only an hour and a half later, the staff informed both mothers that the babies had been exchanged, leaving the families in shock.

Sunil Rawat, Anita’s husband, said, “The staff congratulated us on the birth of a son, but an hour later, they took our baby and handed over a girl. The doctors didn’t even recognize the real child. The staff must be held accountable for their negligence.”

The situation has become more disturbing when Rameshwari Soni’s family similarly claimed their son and both families refused to accept the girl child, citing that they already have daughters.

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting the persistent preference for sons despite government campaigns promoting gender equality.

Adding to the irony, the case surfaced during Diwali, when the nation worships Goddess Lakshmi, the symbol of prosperity — even as this newborn girl struggles to find acceptance. The hospital, named after the legendary Panna Dhay, a historical heroine known for her sacrifice, has come under intense scrutiny.

Both families have filed written complaints with the police and demanded a DNA test to determine the babies’ parentage. Doctors said the DNA report may take about 15 days.