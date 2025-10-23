‘United’ MahaYuti to contest BMC polls

MUMBAI: With the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, reportedly warming up to each other and hints of a possible alliance in the upcoming BMC elections, the BJP is disinclined to go solo and favours the MahaYuti constituents contesting together to avoid splitting Hindutva and pro-government votes.
Atop BJP leader said at a recent Diwali gathering the party has decided to contest polls to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and three other municipal corporations as part of the MahaYuti in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The leader, authorised to take decisions, said the BJP had consulted the MahaYuti partners — the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar — and all have agreed to contest together.
“If we contest separately, Hindutva and pro-establishment votes will get divided among the alliance partners. That division will benefit the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which plans to contest together. The Raj Thackeray-led MNS will also be a major factor,” he said, requesting anonymity.
Sources in the BJP said the alliance of the Thackeray cousins could unite the Marathi manoos, and minority communities may also join them to challenge the BJP. “BJP’s core vote base is upper-caste business communities, North Indians, and Gujaratis. Without Marathi votes, it is very difficult to win many seats in the BMC elections.
The Thackerays claim to be champions of the Marathi manoos and play on language sentiments. We do not want to fall into that trap by going solo. BMC elections are crucial. In 2017, we nearly captured the BMC but fell short by a few seats. This time, we will go full force and use all resources,” he added.
Another senior BJP leader said decisions on alliances in the Thane Municipal Corporation would be taken by Eknath Shinde. “In local body elections, local leaders’ say will also be considered. In rural local body elections, the BJP may go solo or let local leaders decide on alliances. We are united, and we must remain united if we want to stay in power and strengthen our network,” he said, requesting anonymity.