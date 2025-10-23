‘United’ MahaYuti to contest BMC polls

MUMBAI: With the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, reportedly warming up to each other and hints of a possible alliance in the upcoming BMC elections, the BJP is disinclined to go solo and favours the MahaYuti constituents contesting together to avoid splitting Hindutva and pro-government votes.

Atop BJP leader said at a recent Diwali gathering the party has decided to contest polls to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and three other municipal corporations as part of the MahaYuti in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The leader, authorised to take decisions, said the BJP had consulted the MahaYuti partners — the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar — and all have agreed to contest together.

“If we contest separately, Hindutva and pro-establishment votes will get divided among the alliance partners. That division will benefit the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which plans to contest together. The Raj Thackeray-led MNS will also be a major factor,” he said, requesting anonymity.