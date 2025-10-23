Uttarakhand to ban online sale of medicines following child deaths linked to cough syrups

DEHRADUN: In the wake of tragic child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups across the country, the Uttarakhand government is preparing to impose a ban on the online sale of medicines, expected to be enforced by the end of this month.
The state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has formally recommended the measure to the Central Government, citing concerns over regulatory oversight and the challenges of monitoring online pharmaceutical transactions.
The move follows the Centre’s decision to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act after multiple reports emerged of child fatalities allegedly caused by certain cough syrups manufactured in other parts of the country. Uttarakhand has emphasised the need to strictly control online sales and home delivery of medicines.
Uttarakhand, along with several other states, has recommended prohibiting the online sale of medicines, with the provision expected to be incorporated into the new central law being drafted for drug regulation.
Tajbar Singh Jaggi, Additional Commissioner of the FDA, confirmed the development on Wednesday. Speaking to TNIE, he stated, “Uttarakhand, along with several other states, has recommended prohibiting the online sale of medicines. This provision can certainly be incorporated into the new central law being drafted for drug regulation.”
Sources say the ban is being pushed because traceability and control over online medicine transactions remain difficult. Officials highlight that details regarding who ordered what quantity and which medicines from which online store can easily be obscured, creating a high probability of malpractice.
Currently, Uttarakhand has over 20,000 registered medical stores, many of which engage in online sales and home delivery, a practice that grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. FDA officials estimate the online drug trade in the state runs into crores of rupees, and efforts are underway to compile accurate records of this expanding sector.