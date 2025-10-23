Uttarakhand to ban online sale of medicines following child deaths linked to cough syrups

DEHRADUN: In the wake of tragic child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups across the country, the Uttarakhand government is preparing to impose a ban on the online sale of medicines, expected to be enforced by the end of this month.

The state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has formally recommended the measure to the Central Government, citing concerns over regulatory oversight and the challenges of monitoring online pharmaceutical transactions.

The move follows the Centre’s decision to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act after multiple reports emerged of child fatalities allegedly caused by certain cough syrups manufactured in other parts of the country. Uttarakhand has emphasised the need to strictly control online sales and home delivery of medicines.

Uttarakhand, along with several other states, has recommended prohibiting the online sale of medicines, with the provision expected to be incorporated into the new central law being drafted for drug regulation.