Uttarakhand’s Kandhar Village imposes limit on gold jewelry worn by married women at weddings, family functions

DEHRADUN: The residents of Kandhar village in the tribal region of Jaunsar-Bawar, Uttarakhand, have enacted a strict social bylaw limiting the number of gold ornaments worn by married women during weddings and family functions.

This was done to curb spiraling expenditure and the culture of ostentation gripping social ceremonies.

The decision, taken unanimously in a community meeting, aims to alleviate the crushing financial burden placed on poorer families by the relentless pursuit of lavish wedding traditions and heavy jewelry displays.

Under the village's new 'self-rule', married women will be permitted to wear only three specific pieces of gold jewelry: a nose stud ('phuuli'), earrings ('bundey'), and a wedding necklace ('mangalsutra').

All other heavy or additional ornaments are strictly prohibited.

"The rising cost of gold has made it impossible for poorer families to keep up. Emulating the wealthy often forces families into debt or depletes their savings," explained a village elder during the proceedings.

"Marriage is a sacred ritual, not a stage for showing off."

The residents believe that true equality in society can only be achieved by dismantling the walls of display.

The primary objectives of this groundbreaking initiative are to reduce conspicuous consumption between rich and poor households, curb unnecessary spending, and foster simplicity and social cohesion.