‘Abhay’ for anonymity: How Maoists evade police action

RAIPUR: English playwright William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, “What’s in a name?” For the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the answer is everything. Names, often assumed or symbolic, are a tool of survival, strategy, and connection with the communities in which they operate.

“In the CPI (Maoist) movement, their key leaders mostly operated underground. Since maintaining anonymity remains a key part of their modus operandi, they continue their illegitimate pursuits under different pen names or aliases. Such names that are neither modern nor customary facilitate them to gel with the local population,” said Sundarraj P, who spent over nine years as inspector general of police in Bastar.

One example is the name ‘Abhay’, used as the spokesperson for the Central Committee. The name continues to represent the group publicly, regardless of which leader issues the statement. Last week, two press releases bore the name previously used by Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, who had surrendered in Gadchiroli.

The practice goes far beyond just official statements. Senior Maoist figures, who operate underground often for decades, have nicknames that help them blend with local populations. Sundarraj explained: “For instance, Sujatha, a senior-most Maoist woman who remained underground for nearly four decades, was popular among the locals as Mynakka.” Sujatha surrendered to the Telangana police last month.