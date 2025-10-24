Ahead of Muivah’s Senapati visit, Nagas declare restrictions in his honour

GUWAHATI: Ahead of NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah’s visit to Senapati in Manipur on October 29, the Nagas have declared a "Genna" in his honour. In Naga culture and traditions, Genna relates to restrictions during the observance of a national holiday or community important day.

The United Naga Council (UNC), which is Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, said all educational institutions and shops would remain closed on that day as a mark of respect to Muivah. People would also abstain from all other forms of economic and commercial activities.

The UNC urged people to participate in the community gatherings and programmes to celebrate the occasion and uphold the spirit of unity and solidarity.

“Let this Genna be a symbol of unity, strength, and commitment in a quest for self-determination based on the (Nagas’) unique history and position. May our collective efforts bring peace, prosperity, and progress to the Nagas,” the UNC said in a statement.

Muivah (91) is currently at his birthplace, Somdal, in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. He returned to the picturesque village 61 years after he had left home in 1964 to join the Naga revolutionary movement. On October 22, he had two back-to-back public events in Ukhrul town and Somdal.

He will leave Somdal on October 29 to attend the event at Senapati, another Naga-majority district, and then fly to Dimapur in adjoining Nagaland. The NSCN-IM’s central headquarters Camp Hebron is located about 45 km from Dimapur.