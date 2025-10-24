Arunachal teen dies by suicide; engineer named in note found dead hours later

GUWAHATI: A 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district on Thursday, and hours later, an engineer named in his suicide note was also found dead.

The teenager, identified as Gomchu Yekar, was discovered dead at his rented accommodation in Lekhi village around 11 am. The police have registered a case of unnatural death following a complaint lodged by his father.

According to the FIR, multiple handwritten suicide notes were recovered from the room, in which Yekar accused an IAS officer and an executive engineer in the state government of sexually exploiting and harassing him over an extended period. He alleged that continuous humiliation, coercion, and threats had driven him to take his own life.

The family has accused the two officials of abetment of suicide and filed additional charges of sexual exploitation, mental harassment, and corruption. They also demanded a fair and impartial investigation and the immediate arrest of those named. Yekar was working as a contractual multi-tasking staff member at the time of his death.

Local media later reported that the engineer named in the suicide note allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Khonsa, the headquarters of Tirap district. Police sources said efforts are underway to trace the IAS officer mentioned in the note.

Senior police officials were not immediately available for comment.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)