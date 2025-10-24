Assam government to table Nellie Massacre report in Assembly after 42 years

GUWAHATI: Forty-two years after the Nellie Massacre in Assam, the state government has decided to table the Tribhubhan Prasad Tiwari Commission Report in the Assembly in November.

An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 Muslims, mostly women and children, were killed in the massacre which took place in 1983 during the height of the Assam Agitation, also known as the anti-foreigners’ agitation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that as copies of the report did not have Tiwary’s signature, successive governments were “on the backstage” as they were not sure if the report was genuine or fake.

“We have interviewed the clerks and the secretaries who were involved in the preparation of the report, followed by a forensic test. We came to know that the report is genuine,” Sarma said.