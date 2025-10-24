Authorities 'forcibly' evicted my family from government residence: Congress leader Udit Raj

“We are removing our household items ourselves to keep them safe, but the officials are forcibly intervening. The court hearing date is 28th October, and the Ministry has already been served a notice, yet items are being thrown out of my house. We are paying the price for raising our voice for Dalits and backward classes,” his post also read.

No immediate response has come from the government regarding the eviction.

Seema said that she had been writing to the authorities seeking an extension as she couldn’t arrange for alternative accommodation due to a few difficulties. She superannuated from the service in November last year.

“I repeatedly wrote to the Directorate of Estates (DoE) to give some time to arrange for another accommodation. In September, we appealed to the court, and still no action was taken. On 28th October, the matter is listed for the hearing. We have only asked for a one-month stay. They have come deliberately on a day when the courts are not open,” she said.

Udit said that officers from the DoE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs visited the accommodation on Thursday to inform about the eviction action to be taken on Friday morning.

“My wife is retired and we have no intention to live here any longer, and we are in search of a private accommodation. Our extended stay of five months is attributed to my father-in-law’s prolonged illness and demise. However, by the end of November, we are likely to move to a new house,” he said.

He further stated that the rent for the Pandara Park accommodation is exorbitant, and the family was living only under compulsion.