BJP scores surprise in J&K RS polls; wins one seat amid cross-voting, NC bags three

SRINAGAR: The opposition BJP on Friday caused an upset by winning a seat in the Rajya Sabha polls from Jammu and Kashmir due to cross-voting, while the ruling National Conference (NC) won the remaining three seats.

The polling for the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in J&K, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, was held in the Assembly earlier in the day.

MLAs cast their votes at three separate polling booths in the Legislative Assembly complex between 9 am and 4 pm. Of the 90-member J&K Assembly, the current strength is 88. While 86 MLAs voted, Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone abstained, and AAP MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik, booked under the PSA and lodged at Kathua jail, cast his vote through postal ballot.

The NC had fielded four candidates - Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi, Sajad Kichloo and Imran Nabi Dar - for the four seats, while the BJP fielded Ali Mohammed Mir, Rakesh Mahajan and J&K BJP chief Sat Sharma for three seats.

The NC, which was assured of three seats, secured those, while BJP’s Sat Sharma won the fourth seat, which witnessed cross-voting. Against 28 BJP votes, Sharma received additional votes, surpassing NC candidate Imran Nabi Dar to clinch the seat.

NC’s Chowdhury Ramzan defeated BJP’s Ali Mohammed Mir for the first seat, Sajjad Kichloo (NC) defeated Rakesh Mahajan (BJP) for the second, and NC’s Shammi Oberoi won the third seat.