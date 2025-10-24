BJP’s Maithili Thakur stirs controversy with promise to rename Alinagar as Sitanagar

NEW HEADLINE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and folk singer Maithili Thakur has courted a controversy after she promised people of her constituency Alinagar to rename it as Sitanagar.
“Alinagar will become Sitanagar if I win the election from the seat,” the 25-year-old BJP candidate told people during her election campaign.
As the video of Maithili Thakur’s promise to the electorate of Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district went viral on social media, she, in a damage control exercise, said that the idea to rename Alinagar was shared by union minister of state for home and senior BJP leader Nityanand Rai recently.
“It was not my idea. The suggestion came from the union minister Nityanand Rai, who shared it with me during the filing of nomination in Darbhanga. I agreed with his suggestion as I thought the name should have its connection with Mithilanchal,” said Maithili, one of the youngest contestants in the state.
Political observers view the idea to rename Alinagar as BJP’s manoeuvring to polarise votes of a particular community ahead of assembly elections to be held on the seat in the first phase on November 6. “This will benefit BJP candidate in the election,” they said.
In the 2020 assembly election, Alinagar seat was allotted to Vikassheel Insaan Party led by Mukesh Sahani. VIP candidate Mishri Lal Yadav won the election. He joined BJP after VIP parted ways with NDA. Mishri Lal was disqualified after he was convicted in a criminal case.
Mishri Lal’s membership was restored a few weeks before the election. BJP fielded Maithili Thakur, a new face, from the seat to counter anti-incumbency and resentment against the sitting MLA. Maithili has her roots in Darbhanga.
Maithili is pitted against RJD’s Vinod Mishra. The constituency is dominated by Brahmins, Yadavs, and Muslims. BJP candidate’s meetings drew huge crowds; she sang devotional songs, especially to woo women electorate in the constituency.
She recently released her new album, ‘Chhath Ki Mahima’.
RJD took a potshot at BJP nominee’s controversial statement. “People are aware of gameplan of BJP. Change of name will not serve any purpose. People want jobs, employment and development,” RJD candidate Mishra said.