BJP’s Maithili Thakur stirs controversy with promise to rename Alinagar as Sitanagar

NEW HEADLINE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and folk singer Maithili Thakur has courted a controversy after she promised people of her constituency Alinagar to rename it as Sitanagar.

“Alinagar will become Sitanagar if I win the election from the seat,” the 25-year-old BJP candidate told people during her election campaign.

As the video of Maithili Thakur’s promise to the electorate of Alinagar constituency in Darbhanga district went viral on social media, she, in a damage control exercise, said that the idea to rename Alinagar was shared by union minister of state for home and senior BJP leader Nityanand Rai recently.

“It was not my idea. The suggestion came from the union minister Nityanand Rai, who shared it with me during the filing of nomination in Darbhanga. I agreed with his suggestion as I thought the name should have its connection with Mithilanchal,” said Maithili, one of the youngest contestants in the state.

Political observers view the idea to rename Alinagar as BJP’s manoeuvring to polarise votes of a particular community ahead of assembly elections to be held on the seat in the first phase on November 6. “This will benefit BJP candidate in the election,” they said.