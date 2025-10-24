Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh killed in police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

LUCKNOW: A wanted criminal in western UP, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was shot dead in a police encounter in Bhogi Majra village of Shamli district late on Thursday evening. During the encounter, Special Operations Group constable Deepak suffered a bullet injury to his leg and was hospitalised.
The criminal, Faisal, who had 17 criminal cases including those related to murder and robbery, lodged against him, was killed just after committing a robbery with his accomplice. He was associated with the notorious Sanjeev Jeeva gang, Police said.
The encounter took place in the forest of Bhogimajra. "Just hours before the encounter, Faisal and his associate had robbed Jeetram, a resident of Barnawi village, and his wife of their motorcycle, Rs 3,000 in cash, and a mobile phone," Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said.
According to the police authorities, the encounter broke out near Bhogi Majra on the Bhogi Majra–Machroli road when the Jhinjhana police team, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), tried to intercept Faisal. The police of Jhinjhana police station and the SOG team had received a tip-off about Faisal's arrival. They were informed that some criminals were planning a robbery on the Vedkheri road.
Consequently, the team surrounded the criminals. As soon as they saw the police, the criminals started firing. "He opened fire on the police, prompting retaliation by the cops...Faisal sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital by the cops. However, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His accomplice managed to flee the spot," said an officer.
Police recovered a motorcycle and two pistols from the spot. The police team started combing the forest in search of him.
Faisal was a resident of Khalapar, Muzaffarnagar. During the encounter, SOG constable Deepak suffered a bullet injury to his leg and was hospitalised. "The slain criminal was a sharpshooter of the notorious Sanju Jeeva gang and was wanted in two recent robbery incidents in the district. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for his arrest," said the SP.
Police said Faisal’s associate, Shahrukh Pathan, was killed about one and a half months ago in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF).
According to the state government, from March 2017 to October 2025, UP Police has killed 259 criminals in encounters. During this period, more than 15,000 police encounters took place in which more than 31,000 criminals were arrested, and more than 10,000 were injured.