Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh killed in police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

LUCKNOW: A wanted criminal in western UP, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was shot dead in a police encounter in Bhogi Majra village of Shamli district late on Thursday evening. During the encounter, Special Operations Group constable Deepak suffered a bullet injury to his leg and was hospitalised.

The criminal, Faisal, who had 17 criminal cases including those related to murder and robbery, lodged against him, was killed just after committing a robbery with his accomplice. He was associated with the notorious Sanjeev Jeeva gang, Police said.

The encounter took place in the forest of Bhogimajra. "Just hours before the encounter, Faisal and his associate had robbed Jeetram, a resident of Barnawi village, and his wife of their motorcycle, Rs 3,000 in cash, and a mobile phone," Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

According to the police authorities, the encounter broke out near Bhogi Majra on the Bhogi Majra–Machroli road when the Jhinjhana police team, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), tried to intercept Faisal. The police of Jhinjhana police station and the SOG team had received a tip-off about Faisal's arrival. They were informed that some criminals were planning a robbery on the Vedkheri road.