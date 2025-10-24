Data shows over 5,300 acres of land washed away in Punjab during recent floods

CHANDIGARH: More than 5,300 acres of land were washed away in 15 out of the 23 districts in Punjab during the floods that ravaged the state in August and September. Teams from the Union Government are expected to visit the state to assess the losses caused due to the floods.

Sources said that the state government has completed the special girdawari of the flood-affected areas in the state, and found that 5,307 acres of land have been washed away due to heavy flow of water in the Ravi, Beas and the Sutlej rivers.

The highest loss was in the Amritsar district, where around 1,515 acres were washed away, followed by the Ferozepur district, which lost 1,101 acres, as per data with the revenue department of the state government, said sources. Land was not washed away in Bathinda, Faridkot, Mansa, Muktsar, Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

"In the past many decades, no one has ever witnessed or heard that such huge portions of land being washed away. A second assessment was done as when we got the initial data, no one could believe it. Now the affected land owners will be given compensation by the government,’’ said an officer.