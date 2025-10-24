Delhi Dialogues | More girls in govt-run CBSE schools, says secy

NEW DELHI: It is crucial that society invest more in the education of the girl child, according to the Union Secretary of Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar.

Taking part in the interactive session, `Delhi Dialogues’ with The New Indian Express in Delhi on Thursday, Kumar highlighted the scenario in CBSE schools to illustrate it, saying, “There are two types of CBSE schools, one is run by the government and the other is private. In the government CBSE schools, girls outnumber boys. Whereas, if you look at private CBSE schools, then boys outnumber girls by a huge margin.”

Data shared by the Education department in this connection revealed that as on April 5, 2024, the number of boys attending private CBSE schools was nearly 25 lakh more than the number of girls attending them –1,16,22,447 boys versus 91,70,484 girls. In comparison, the number of girls attending government schools stood at 19,14,859 as against the figure of boys at 17,96,817.

Elaborating on the preferential treatment accorded to the male child, Secretary Kumar said, “There is a message for the society in this – we need to invest more in the girl child. We are more inclined to invest in boys than in girls. That is primarily for the middle class.”

He added that this aspect needs to be incorporated into public discourse so corrective action can be taken.