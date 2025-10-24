EC fast-tracks process, directs state officials to make SIR preparations

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India has instructed all the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the states and the Union Territories to finalise their preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in their respective states/UTs at the earliest and report back to it, officials said on Thursday.

The instructions were passed on to them during a two-day conference of the CEOs here, which concluded on Thursday, and during the course of discussions, the presentations were given by senior officers of the ECI on the SIR process, as the CEOs raised several queries, which were clarified, they said.

The officials said that the commission also assessed the progress made on the directions previously issued to the CEOs to map the current electors with the electors as per the last SIR in their respective states and UTs.

The commission held special interactions on a one-on-one basis with the CEOs of poll-bound states and UTs, including Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal, the officials informed.

The conference was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, they said, adding that the CEOs from across the country attended the conference.

It was a follow-up to the SIR preparedness conference held on September 10, during which CEOs gave detailed presentations on the number of electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR and the electoral roll in their respective state and UT as per the last completed SIR.