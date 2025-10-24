ECI directs parties to label AI-generated, synthetic content in Bihar polls to curb misinformation

NEW DELHI: In a fresh advisory to political parties and candidates contesting the Bihar assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed them to take necessary measures to ensure prominent labelling of AI-generated and synthetic content shared during electioneering.

The Commission issued the advisory to heads of all political parties, stating that campaigners “will need to include disclaimers in advertisements and promotional content disseminated online.”

The poll panel added that in such content, notations including AI-generated, Digitally Enhanced, or Synthetic Content must be used, displayed prominently, and cover at least 10 percent of the visible display area.

The Commission also referred to its guidelines issued during the last Lok Sabha elections, asking political parties and their representatives to refrain from using AI-generated distorted content in campaigns that spreads fake information.

In the advisory, the ECI said, “Any synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video used or disseminated for campaigning purposes shall bear a clear, prominent, and legible label such as ‘AI-Generated,’ ‘Digitally Enhanced,’ or ‘Synthetic Content,’ covering at least 10% of the visible display area (or initial 10% duration for audio content). The label in the case of video content shall be carried as part of the top-hand of the screen.”