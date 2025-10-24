ECI directs parties to label AI-generated, synthetic content in Bihar polls to curb misinformation

NEW DELHI: In a fresh advisory to political parties and candidates contesting the Bihar assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed them to take necessary measures to ensure prominent labelling of AI-generated and synthetic content shared during electioneering.
The Commission issued the advisory to heads of all political parties, stating that campaigners “will need to include disclaimers in advertisements and promotional content disseminated online.”
The poll panel added that in such content, notations including AI-generated, Digitally Enhanced, or Synthetic Content must be used, displayed prominently, and cover at least 10 percent of the visible display area.
The Commission also referred to its guidelines issued during the last Lok Sabha elections, asking political parties and their representatives to refrain from using AI-generated distorted content in campaigns that spreads fake information.
In the advisory, the ECI said, “Any synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video used or disseminated for campaigning purposes shall bear a clear, prominent, and legible label such as ‘AI-Generated,’ ‘Digitally Enhanced,’ or ‘Synthetic Content,’ covering at least 10% of the visible display area (or initial 10% duration for audio content). The label in the case of video content shall be carried as part of the top-hand of the screen.”
It further added that every such content “shall prominently disclose the name of the entity responsible for its generation in the metadata or accompanying caption” and no content “shall be published or forwarded which is unlawful and misrepresents the identity, appearance, or voice of any person without their consent in a manner reasonably likely to mislead or deceive the electorate”.
“Any instance of synthetically generated or AI-altered image, audio, or video, misinformation, or manipulated content falling within sub-para 5(c) detected on official party handles shall be taken down within 3 hours of being noticed or reported. Political parties shall maintain internal records of all AI-generated campaign materials, including creator details and timestamps, for verification when sought by the ECI,” it said, adding that the directions “shall come into effect immediately and remain applicable during all general and bye-elections, until further orders.”
The Commission said the directions have been issued in view of the increasing threat posed by deep fakes and synthetically generated content capable of manipulating electoral processes, invoking its plenary power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India regarding superintendence, direction, and control for the preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of elections.