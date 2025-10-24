Fadnavis asserts firm grip on Maharashtra leadership; says CM post sealed till 2029

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the Diwali Milan programme in Nagpur, said in a candid chat with the media that there is no vacancy for the Maharashtra CM post till 2029.
Fadnavis refuted speculations and rumours that he may be shifted to Delhi and either given the BJP’s national president post or a cabinet ministry, as reported in some sections of the media earlier. He clarified that there was no truth in such reports.
“I am not going anywhere, but going to stay as CM of Maharashtra till the next 2029 state assembly elections. I am very confident about it, therefore will work for the state,” Fadnavis said during the Diwali Milan programme with the media fraternity in Nagpur.
“Fadnavis’ statement is a clear message to his two deputies who are aspirants for the chief minister’s post. This message is mostly for former chief minister and current DCM Eknath Shinde, who still hopes that the BJP top leadership will make him chief minister once again. Therefore, Shinde met Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah with a plea to make him chief minister of Maharashtra once again, reminding him that he was the face of the 2024 state assembly election,” said a political observer who requested anonymity.
He further said that the exuberance of confidence in Fadnavis stems from the solid support and backing of the RSS top leadership. “The RSS backed Mr Fadnavis when the BJP was choosing the CM for Maharashtra in 2014 and 2024 as well. And it continues to stand with him. Presently, the top leadership of the BJP cannot take the risk of dislodging Fadnavis and earning the ire of the RSS."
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen the power of the RSS during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls — the inactivity of the RSS cadre brought the BJP’s tally down from its ‘400 plus’ target to 240 seats. Therefore, the BJP and the RSS are in good relations and backing each other’s decisions. So, Fadnavis’ statement should be read in this context,” he added.