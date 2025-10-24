Fadnavis asserts firm grip on Maharashtra leadership; says CM post sealed till 2029

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the Diwali Milan programme in Nagpur, said in a candid chat with the media that there is no vacancy for the Maharashtra CM post till 2029.

Fadnavis refuted speculations and rumours that he may be shifted to Delhi and either given the BJP’s national president post or a cabinet ministry, as reported in some sections of the media earlier. He clarified that there was no truth in such reports.

“I am not going anywhere, but going to stay as CM of Maharashtra till the next 2029 state assembly elections. I am very confident about it, therefore will work for the state,” Fadnavis said during the Diwali Milan programme with the media fraternity in Nagpur.

“Fadnavis’ statement is a clear message to his two deputies who are aspirants for the chief minister’s post. This message is mostly for former chief minister and current DCM Eknath Shinde, who still hopes that the BJP top leadership will make him chief minister once again. Therefore, Shinde met Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah with a plea to make him chief minister of Maharashtra once again, reminding him that he was the face of the 2024 state assembly election,” said a political observer who requested anonymity.