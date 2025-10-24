Five die in week after consuming food at post-funeral feast in Chhattisgarh

NARAYANPUR: Five persons died in one week, and many took ill after they allegedly consumed contaminated food at a post-funeral feast in a village in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Dunga village under the Orchha development block, an official said.

He said that the victims, including a two-month-old infant, Budhari (25), Budharam (24), Lakkhe (45), and Urmila (25), died in a week.

Officials have also attributed the baby's death to the contaminated food.

Narayanpur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) T R Kunwar said that on October 21, they received reports of deaths because of the consumption of contaminated food in the village.

On directions of collector Pratishtha Mamgai, a team comprising the CMHOs of Narayanpur and Bijapur districts, along with the Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Orchha, visited the village and treated the affected people, he said.

Kunwar said that after speaking to villagers, they learned that five people died between October 14 and October 20.

Villagers had attended a post-funeral feast on October 14, and five died within a week after suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

"A health camp was held in the village on October 21, where 25 villagers were examined and tested.

Of these, two residents were diagnosed with malaria, 20 with vomiting and diarrhoea, and three with other illnesses.

They were immediately treated," the official said.

A 60-year-old woman was admitted to the Bhairamgarh community health centre, he said.

Kunwar said the health team has been staying in the village and treating residents, advising them to eat fresh food and drink boiled water.