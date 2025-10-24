Haryana ASI suicide: Widow alleges undue pressure by IAS officer, the wife of late IPS officer, her MLA brother

CHANDIGARH: "Undue pressure" by Amneet P Kumar, the wife of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, and MLA Amit Rattan and two other cops "forced" Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar Lathar to end his life, according to an FIR registered in the suicide case.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Lathar's wife, who has levelled serious allegations against Amneet Kumar, an IAS officer, and her brother, who is the MLA from Bathinda Rural.

Puran Kumar, too, committed suicide in Chandigarh earlier this month.

Sandeep's wife, Santosh, has also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the entire episode. Amneet Kumar and Rattan could not be reached for a response.

ASI Lathar, who was posted in the cyber cell in Rohtak, had allegedly shot himself dead on October 14. He left behind a note, in which he levelled corruption allegations against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also served in the same district.

In a six-minute video, he had also made a reference to Puran Kumar's wife, who is a senior bureaucrat in Haryana.

ASI Lathar had played a role in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, who was IG Puran Kumar's gunman.

Sushil Kumar was arrested in connection with a case pertaining to a bribery complaint filed by a liquor contractor. The contractor alleged that Sushil Kumar had sought Rs 2.5 lakh in the name of Puran Kumar when he was posted in Rohtak.

Puran Kumar, 52, who had recently been posted as Inspector General, Police Training Centre in Rohtak's Sunaria, had shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

In a 'final note' left by Puran Kumar, he alleged harassment, including caste discrimination, by senior cops in Haryana. Police have lodged a case in the matter.

A separate abetment of suicide case was filed on October 15 in connection with the death of ASI Sandeep Kumar Lathar following a complaint by his wife, Santosh.

The FIR was registered against IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, Bathinda Rural MLA Rattan, Puran Kumar's gunman Sushil Kumar, another policeman posted at Rohtak IG office, Sunil, and an unknown person.