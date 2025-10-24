Imperative to ensure accountability for recurring incidents: Congress after Andhra bus fire incident

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday demanded accountability after the loss of lives in a bus fire incident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, with Rahul Gandhi saying recurrent accidents like these raise serious questions about the safety of public transport systems.

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Kurnool district on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, a senior police official said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of many precious lives is profoundly distressing.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of all the passengers who lost their lives in this tragedy and wish a swift recovery to those injured," he said.

It is imperative to ensure accountability for these unfortunate recurring incidents, Kharge said.