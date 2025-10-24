India won’t sign trade deals ‘with a gun to its head’, says Goyal amid Western pressure on oil, tariffs

India will not sign any trade agreement in haste or accept conditions that restrict its choices, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, amid ongoing trade talks with major global partners including the United States and the European Union.

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue during his official visit to Germany, Goyal said India’s approach to trade negotiations is guided by long-term vision and trust rather than short-term targets or external pressure. “India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry,” he asserted, adding, “We don’t do deals in a hurry or with a gun to our heads.”

He stressed that trade agreements are not only about tariffs or market access, but also about building sustainable relationships and trust-based frameworks for global business cooperation. “Trade deals are for a longer duration. It’s not only about tariffs, it’s also about trust and a relationship. Trade deals are also about businesses,” Goyal said.

He added that India is looking at newer markets to deal with the high tariffs.

Asked if India is getting a fair trade deal that is long term with conditions attached, Goyal said, "I do not think India has ever decided who its friends will be based on any other considerations other than national interest... and somebody tells me you can't be friends with the EU, I won't accept that or somebody tell me tomorrow, I can't work with Kenya, it's not acceptable."

The decision to buy a particular product from a country is something that the entire world will have to take a call on, he said.

India is currently negotiating a long-pending free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union, with differences persisting over market access, environmental standards and rules of origin. Trade discussions with the United States,which has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, are also in progress.