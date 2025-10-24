Jharkhand Congress distances itself from RJD-JMM seat-sharing row in Bihar

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing tussle between the RJD and JMM over the denial of seats to the latter for the Bihar Assembly polls, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has denied any role of the Congress party.

Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a “political conspiracy” by its allies RJD and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan. The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.

Talking to The New Indian Express over phone, Ansari said that the Congress is not responsible for the denial of seats to the JMM in Bihar.

“Since the seats the JMM was demanding in Bihar belonged to the RJD, the Congress is not at all responsible for whatever happened,” said Ansari.

The minister, however, said that the situation should have been avoided as Hemant Soren definitely holds sway in the bordering areas in Bihar.

“This is the time to fight together against the BJP in Bihar forgetting the differences. I would request Hemant Soren ji to come and take part in the campaigning in Bihar. He will have to come forward to support us. This is the fight of everyone,” said Ansari.