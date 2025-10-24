Jharkhand Congress distances itself from RJD-JMM seat-sharing row in Bihar

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing tussle between the RJD and JMM over the denial of seats to the latter for the Bihar Assembly polls, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has denied any role of the Congress party.
Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a “political conspiracy” by its allies RJD and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan. The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.
Talking to The New Indian Express over phone, Ansari said that the Congress is not responsible for the denial of seats to the JMM in Bihar.
“Since the seats the JMM was demanding in Bihar belonged to the RJD, the Congress is not at all responsible for whatever happened,” said Ansari.
The minister, however, said that the situation should have been avoided as Hemant Soren definitely holds sway in the bordering areas in Bihar.
“This is the time to fight together against the BJP in Bihar forgetting the differences. I would request Hemant Soren ji to come and take part in the campaigning in Bihar. He will have to come forward to support us. This is the fight of everyone,” said Ansari.
Senior Congress leader Pradeep Balmuchu also came to the Congress's defence, saying, “If the RJD had given the decision on seat sharing, how is the Congress at fault?” He further clarified that the Bihar seat allocation had been decided by the RJD, not Congress.
“In coalition politics, give and take is natural. The RJD, as the leading partner, will make the final decision, and all allies work together to strengthen the alliance,” said Balmuchu.
The Bihar Assembly elections have sent ripples through Jharkhand’s political landscape, prompting the Congress and RJD to act swiftly to manage the potential fallout within the state’s ruling coalition.
In the present scenario, the JMM has five ministers, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while one JMM seat remains vacant due to the demise of Ramdas Soren. The Congress, on the other hand, has four ministers and RJD has one minister -- Sanjay Prasad Yadav.
If the RJD withdraws its minister, the Hemant Cabinet would be reduced from 11 to 10 ministers, including the chief minister.
The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly requires 41 seats for a majority. The ruling coalition currently comprises the JMM with 34 seats, Congress 16, RJD 4, and CPI(M-L) 2, totaling 56 seats, 15 above the majority mark. Even without the RJD, the government would retain 52 seats, comfortably above the majority. Analysts caution, however, that any move against the Congress could trigger instability.