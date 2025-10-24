Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia admonishes Vadadora MP, Mayor for being late to event; video goes viral

AHMEDABAD: A political spark flared in Gujarat’s Vadodara when the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia publicly rebuked local BJP leaders for arriving late to a government employment letter distribution event organised by the Postal Department.

The event took place at the Postal Training Centre as part of the Centre’s ongoing employment drive.

However, the event created a bitter moment for Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi and Mayor Pinkyben as Scindia lost his cool, finding both of them missing on the stage.

The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral, giving an unexpected twist to an otherwise routine political function.

Scindia, known for his punctuality and discipline, arrived sharply at 10:22 a.m. As minutes ticked by, the Union Minister’s irritation over prominent leaders being late became visible. He checked his watch, looked towards the empty chairs beside him. With controlled firmness, he said, “We are already late, let’s start.”

When the MP and the Mayor eventually appeared around 10:30 a.m., Scindia did not mince words. In front of the audience and officials, he admonished both for arriving late, remarking that such delays were unacceptable.

The brief exchange, captured on video, swiftly made its way to social media, drawing sharp attention and mixed reactions from political observers.

Later, MP Dr. Hemang Joshi attempted to calm the storm. Speaking to local media, he clarified that he and the Mayor were upstairs attending a review meeting when Scindia arrived in. “We were waiting for sir, thinking we would go to the program together. No one had informed him that we were already there,” Joshi explained.