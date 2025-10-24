Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia admonishes Vadadora MP, Mayor for being late to event; video goes viral

AHMEDABAD: A political spark flared in Gujarat’s Vadodara when the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia publicly rebuked local BJP leaders for arriving late to a government employment letter distribution event organised by the Postal Department.
The event took place at the Postal Training Centre as part of the Centre’s ongoing employment drive.
However, the event created a bitter moment for Vadodara MP Dr Hemang Joshi and Mayor Pinkyben as Scindia lost his cool, finding both of them missing on the stage.
The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral, giving an unexpected twist to an otherwise routine political function.
Scindia, known for his punctuality and discipline, arrived sharply at 10:22 a.m. As minutes ticked by, the Union Minister’s irritation over prominent leaders being late became visible. He checked his watch, looked towards the empty chairs beside him. With controlled firmness, he said, “We are already late, let’s start.”
When the MP and the Mayor eventually appeared around 10:30 a.m., Scindia did not mince words. In front of the audience and officials, he admonished both for arriving late, remarking that such delays were unacceptable.
The brief exchange, captured on video, swiftly made its way to social media, drawing sharp attention and mixed reactions from political observers.
Later, MP Dr. Hemang Joshi attempted to calm the storm. Speaking to local media, he clarified that he and the Mayor were upstairs attending a review meeting when Scindia arrived in. “We were waiting for sir, thinking we would go to the program together. No one had informed him that we were already there,” Joshi explained.
Despite the awkward moment, the program proceeded smoothly.
Scindia distributed appointment letters to newly recruited candidates, emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Developed India 2047’.
He highlighted that over 51,000 appointment letters were being handed out nationwide that day, contributing to a total of over 10 lakh government placements, including more than 1 lakh jobs in the postal department alone.
Linking employment generation to political accountability, Scindia later pivoted to national politics, asserting confidently that the NDA will form the next government in Bihar, calling the Opposition’s grand alliance “power-hungry.”
“All people in Bihar stand united under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he said. "Together we will serve Bihar and the nation,” he added.
Interestingly, punctuality, politics, and public perception clashed on one stage in Gujarat’s Vadodara this day.