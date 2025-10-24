Moradabad madrassa seeks virginity certificate from 13-year-old girl student, sparks controversy

The aggrieved father demanded an investigation into the matter by the police and that strict action should be taken against the institution’s management.

When the family approached the madrassa to get the student promoted to 8th class, the management asked them to submit the girl's virginity certificate.

Hurt by the incident, the family returned home with the child.

After this, the child's father, Mohammad Yusuf, a resident of Chandigarh, released a video saying: "I live in Chandigarh. The school has put a condition of a medical examination for my daughter. They also took Rs 500 in the name of giving a TC (Transfer Certificate)."

Yusuf said in the video that he had admitted his daughter to the institution in 2024, but now the school administration had refused to give her admission for the next class.

Mohammad Yusuf said that his wife had gone to Allahabad to meet her sick mother for some time. Meanwhile, due to domestic issues, he had called his daughter to Chandigarh for a few days.

Later, when the wife took the daughter back to school, the madrassa management said that, as per information they received, Yusuf used to behave inappropriately with his daughter. On this basis, the school refused to readmit his daughter.

Victim’s father said that when his wife asked for the Transfer Certificate (TC) the management charged Rs 500 to fill out the TC form.

Yusuf said that even after submitting the form, the madrassa management had been delaying the issuance of TC since August 21, hampering the prospects of the victim in other schools, as without a TC, no school admits the new student.

SP City Ran Vijay Singh confirmed that the police had received a complaint against the madrassa in Lodhipur in the Pakbara police station area.

“A person from Chandigarh has complained that the madrasa management made objectionable comments about the character of his daughter, who studies in the madrasa,” said the SP.

“We are investigating the matter. Action will be taken in the case according to whatever facts emerge in the investigation,” he added.