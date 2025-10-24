MP cracks down on carbide guns after 300 injured, mostly children, teenagers

BHOPAL: Authorities in various parts of Madhya Pradesh have initiated a crackdown against carbide guns.

Collectors in at least four major districts – Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Sagar districts – having issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS, banning the assembling, sale and use of the guns which have so far inflicted injuries of varied magnitude to eyes of around 300 people, mostly children and teenagers across the state.

According to the Bhopal district collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, “So far six FIRs have been registered against those involved in assembling and selling such guns. As many as 55 such guns have been seized from sellers, who don’t have the proper license from the authorities to sell crackers.”

“Action is being taken against the offenders under BNS and Explosive Substance Act. Also, adequate treatment is being ensured to all those who have suffered injuries due to such guns. As the festival season is still continuing raids are being conducted across the district to ensure action against all those involved in making and selling those guns. We’re also writing to the e-Commerce portals and social media platforms to stop promoting the making and sale of such carbide guns,” Singh added.

Out of the 36 patients who have been admitted over the last four days at state government’s Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, due to injuries caused by blast and rupture of the guns, ten have suffered serious damage in eyes.

“All ten people have suffered damage in one eye, we’re ensuring that best surgical intervention can save their eyes. If need arises, we’ll fly them to most advanced centres anywhere in the country,” the Bhopal collector added.