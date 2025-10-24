NHAI to display monthly, annual pass information at toll plazas for national highway users

NEW DELHI: To promote transparency and create user awareness regarding the availability of ‘local monthly pass’ and ‘annual pass’, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued directions to its field offices to prominently display details of concessional tickets at all fee plazas on national highways under its jurisdiction.
The initiative aims to ensure that users are well-informed about the availability, rates, and procedures for availing of the local monthly pass and annual pass facility, said officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).
The information will be displayed on signage boards at visible locations, including fee plaza approaches, customer service areas, and entry or exit points. The signage will be displayed in English, Hindi, and also in the local regional language.
"NHAI has directed its field offices to place these boards at fee plazas in 30 days, as well as to ensure that all signboards are clearly visible during day and night as per applicable fee rules. For wider dissemination, the information will also be uploaded on the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile application and corresponding NHAI project websites," said officials.
National highway users can avail benefits of different concessional passes that are available to make commuting seamless and economical. These passes include the local monthly pass facility for commuters with private vehicles residing within a 20 km radius of a fee plaza. To avail a local monthly pass, required documents include Aadhar card, Vehicle Registration Certificate, proof of residential address and other documents specified by the authority. The monthly pass is issued at the fee plaza helpdesk after verification of documents.
Similarly, the annual pass facility with validity of one year or 200 fee plaza crossings is applicable only for “private vehicles” such as cars, jeeps or vans. The annual pass can be purchased through the ‘Rajmargyatra App’ and is digitally activated on the valid FASTag attached to the vehicle after paying a one-time fee of Rs 3,000. The annual pass is valid at around 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and Expressways across the country.
The prominent display of information regarding the availability of local monthly pass and the annual pass at the fee plazas underscores NHAI’s commitment to improving user experience, making travel more economical and enhancing transparency in toll operations across the country, said the ministry.