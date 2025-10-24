Not hungry for power; will choose death over returning to RJD: Tej Pratap Yadav

PATNA: Former minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday said that he would prefer to die rather than return to the RJD, from which he was expelled a few months ago.

Tej Pratap, who is contesting the election from Mahua assembly constituency in Vaishali district as a Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) candidate, said that he believes in principles and has no lust for power. “I am not power-hungry that I would switch sides,” he said.

The JJD founder added that self-respect is most important to him and he would never compromise it. “I work for people and people love me,” he said, adding that he is contesting the election from Mahua, the constituency where he began his political journey in 2025.

When asked about his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav being named as the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc for the upcoming election, Tej Pratap extended his good wishes and said he cannot use the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ against his brother.

Without naming RJD MLA from Mahua, Mukesh Kumar Roshan, the JJD leader said that people had complained to him about the MLA during his election campaign. “When I was MLA from the seat, I used to listen to grievances of people,” he said.

When asked about poll promises made by the INDIA bloc’s CM face, Tej Pratap said that several leaders make promises to people to secure votes but forget them after being elected. “But I don’t belong to that category of politicians,” he added.