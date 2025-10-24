Over 11 lakh appointment orders issued through Rozgar Melas: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that more than 11 lakh appointment letters have been issued through Rozgar Melas so far, underscoring the government’s continued focus on employment generation. He also announced that 51,000 youth have been given appointment orders confirming their permanency on Diwali day.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that these events have become an important platform for fulfilling the aspirations of young Indians. “The Rozgar Melas have become a powerful medium to fulfill the aspirations of young Indians, with over 11 lakh appointment letters issued through them in recent times,” Modi said.

According to the Labour Ministry, Modi noted that the government’s employment efforts extend beyond government jobs. He said the newly launched PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana aims to provide employment opportunities to 3.5 crore youth. He highlighted that schemes such as the Skill India Mission and digital platforms like the National Career Service are connecting job-seekers with employers, with more than 7 crore vacancies already listed.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Pratibha Setu portal, designed to engage candidates who reached the UPSC final list but were not selected. The portal enables both public and private institutions to tap into this pool of qualified talent, he said.

Modi further said that the festive season has been marked by the “GST Bachat Utsav,” which has brought significant benefits to consumers following GST rate reductions. He explained that GST reforms are creating a ripple effect across the economy by stimulating demand, boosting production, and thereby, generating new jobs. “When everyday goods become cheaper, demand rises; increased demand accelerates production and supply chains; and higher factory output leads to the creation of new jobs. Therefore, the GST Bachat Utsav is also transforming into an Employment Festival,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister added that record-breaking sales during Dhanteras and Diwali reflected the positive economic effects of GST reforms.

Highlighting India’s expanding global trade network, Modi said that the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom and investment partnerships with several European countries are expected to generate thousands of new employment opportunities. He also mentioned that agreements with countries like Brazil, Singapore, Korea, and Canada will further boost investment, support startups and MSMEs, increase exports, and create more opportunities for Indian youth to participate in global projects.