Punjab CM Mann forms Flying Squad to check quality of road work in State

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the constitution of a new CM Flying Squad to check the quality of link roads being laid in the State.

The flying squads would also check the quality of repair work on roads across the State. They will also carry out regular inspections to assess the quality of road construction and maintenance.

Their objective is to detect irregularities, ensure compliance with technical standards, and maintain transparency in infrastructure development across the State.

The squad includes senior officials from the Punjab Mandi Board and the Public Works Department (PWD).

Superintending Engineers, Davinder Singh, Baldev Singh, Manpreet Singh Dua and Rajiv Saini would oversee the quality of construction work in the Malwa, Majha and Doaba regions of the State.

CM Mann had recently launched an extensive repair project covering 19,492 km of link roads, beginning from Tarn Taran. The state government has allocated Rs 3,425 crore for this large-scale initiative to improve rural connectivity and road safety.