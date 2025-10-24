Rajnath Singh takes stock of operational preparedness at Army Commanders’ Conference in Jaisalmer

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the Indian Army during the Army Commanders’ Conference held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. He also visited forward areas in Tanot and Longewala, where he interacted with troops and praised their commitment to national defence.

The Defence Minister witnessed a dynamic capability demonstration showcasing the integration of new combat formations such as the Bhairav Battalion and Ashni Platoon with traditional formations and equipment. The exercise reflected the Army’s growing emphasis on blending innovation with legacy systems, underscoring its focus on capability development and force modernisation. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the display highlighted the Army’s push toward technological advancement and self-reliance.

During the Conference, Rajnath Singh held extensive deliberations with senior Army leadership on key issues including Grey Zone Warfare, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), innovation, and joint warfare capabilities. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, and all Army Commanders were present at the conference.

Citing Operation Sindoor as a turning point, Rajnath Singh said it represented both India’s military prowess and moral clarity. He described the operation as a symbol of courage and restraint, stating that the forces’ response to terrorism was guided by policy precision and respect for human dignity. “Operation Sindoor has given rise to a new strategic thinking that India responds to any terrorist activity on its own terms. This is New India's Defence Doctrine, which embodies both resolve and courage,” he said. The Defence Minister added that the mission for peace would continue until the last trace of terrorism is eliminated.