Ranchi Diary | Drones used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan

The Jharkhand police have found that weapons are being smuggled into the state from Pakistan through drones. Cops on Wednesday arrested five people, including a woman, for their involvement in an extortion racket and cross-border smuggling of weapons. According to Ranchi City SP Paras Rana, following a detailed round of interrogation, the arrested persons told the investigators that the Sujit Sinha and Prince Khan gangs procure weapons from Pakistan through drones via Moga (Punjab), which they use to extort money by spreading terror among big businessmen, capitalists and traders at various places across the country, including Ranchi.

4th SAAF Sr Athletics C’ships from today

The fourth South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Senior Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Ranchi from October 24 to 26, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium in Morhabadi. According to Soren, who says hosting the championship is a matter of pride for Jharkhand, has directed officials to ensure that the event is conducted on a grand scale in a well-organised manner. Such international tournaments boost Jharkhand’s growing reputation in the field of sports and help the state build a distinct identity on the global stage, he said.